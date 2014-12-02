3 Tips For Looking Good In A Winter Coat

We talked to three experts who know a thing or two about how a coat should fit.

Brunello Cucinelli, fashion designer:

“The easiest fix a tailor can make to a coat is to take in the waist — it will instantly give it more shape. The length is also very important. A coat should hit right above the knee.”

Brian Trunzo, co-owner of Carson Street Clothiers:

“The traditional rule of sleeve length is that it should hit at the base of the thumb, but I like to have it a little higher — a centimeter and a half or two — so you can see the cuff. I don’t mind if it’s a little shorter than what the old guard says is right. But know that the shoulder is the death knell: If it doesn’t fit you in the shoulders, you’re in trouble. It’s possible to trim down a shoulder, but it’s labour-intensive and expensive, and so few tailors are going to be able to do it, it’s just not worth your time.”

Joseph Ting, Details’ New York City tailor:

“The only thing that can’t be fixed is if the coat is small — you won’t have enough seam allowance to open it up. Also, I often taper the sleeves. When you look at a coat from the side, the whole thing looks better if the sleeve is slimmer.”

More From Details:

The Complete Guide to Men’s Suits

The Secret Benefits of Beards

10 Rules of Style When Dressing For Work

Top 7 Colognes Women Want You to Wear in 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.