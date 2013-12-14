Here Are The 3 Things Every Dog Needs This Winter

Click for sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Winter can be hard on dogs, especially in the city. It's cold, it's icy, and the rock salt on the streets and sidewalks can burn a dog's paw pad. So, what can you get your dogs to protect them against the elements this winter? Andy Schulman of pet boutique shop DoggyStyle NYC gives us her three must-have accessories for a dog in the winter. Produced by Kamelia Angelova & William Wei. Follow Us On YouTube >

