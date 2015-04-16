The only 4 winter accessories every guy needs to battle the elements

Accessories aren’t usually a staple of the modern gentleman’s wardrobe but an exception must be made for the winter months.
We recommend you splurge on wool for all of your winter accessories. In the dead of winter, cotton and acrylic are just inferior insulators.
If you have the cash, however, don’t hesitate to spring for cashmere — your skin will agree it’s well worth it.
Here are our suggestions for the warmest, most stylish winter accessories. These cosy items are pretty much a necessity for battling freezing cold temperatures.
There's no getting around it: You'll need a scarf to keep you warm in the winter months, no matter what kind of coat you're wearing. Choose wool for maximum insulation, and make sure you know how to tie it.
Better yet, get two: a fine knit for formality and a heavy-gauge, chunky knit for more casual wear. We prefer to go for a traditional look, like Begg & Co.'s ultra-soft, made-in-Scotland lambs and angora wool scarf ($75). E-tailer Everlane also has a great ribbed one ($68) better suited for your casual days.
There are two options here: leather and wool. (Forget cotton, it will be of little help to you -- especially when it gets wet).
Leather is usually reserved for more formal occasions, though many, like J. Crew's cashmere-lined leather gloves ($99), can be worn anytime. On the other side, J. Crew also makes a great wool blend glove ($25).
Both pairs are compatible with your smartphone, so you won't need to take them on and off to answer a text message.
Losing most of your heat through your head may be an old wives' tale, but your head and ears can still get plenty cold in the whipping wind.
Most men these days elect for the wool watch cap. It won't work with a suit, but it should be right at home with the rest of your wardrobe. Avoid bright neon oranges and yellows, or risk being mistaken for a crossing guard.
Everlane's Chunky Wool Beanie ($48) hits the right note, as does Club Monaco's Kensington Cashmere Hat ($68).
Also avoid flat caps, as you will no doubt be mistaken for someone's father. When it's really cold out, throw fashion out the window and just get a tuque to keep your noggin warm.
It cannot be stressed how important warm socks are in the winter. A good pair of socks will keep your feet toasty even in the most freezing of temperatures.
Many overlook the benefits of wool socks -- and suffer the consequences. Though they are more expensive than their cotton counterparts, the added value is well worth it.
Some complain that wool socks are too thick or itchy, but this is mostly a misconception. Wool is a better insulator than cotton, so it would be much warmer than a comparably thick cotton sock. Also, the right kind of wool or wool blend shouldn't be itchy at all.
Some of our favourite wool sock brands are SmartWool ($19) and Wigwam ($15), both of which will keep your feet happy and toasty.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.