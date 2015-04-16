The only 4 winter accessories every guy needs to battle the elements

Accessories aren’t usually a staple of the modern gentleman’s wardrobe but an exception must be made for the winter months.

We recommend you splurge on wool for all of your winter accessories. In the dead of winter, cotton and acrylic are just inferior insulators.

If you have the cash, however, don’t hesitate to spring for cashmere — your skin will agree it’s well worth it.

Here are our suggestions for the warmest, most stylish winter accessories. These cosy items are pretty much a necessity for battling freezing cold temperatures.

