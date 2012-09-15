An Awesome Graphic Showing The Collapse Of The Microsoft-Intel Monopoly

Analyst Horace Dediu of Asymco created the chart below, which shows the collapse of the Microsoft-Intel personal computing monopoly.



The chart is being tweeted around. We got it from Paul Kedrosky.

The chart appears to include unit sales of PCs, smartphones, and tablets. I’ve also added a chart from BI Intelligence below Asymco’s that shows the unit sales of each of these gadgets.

Photo: Horace Dediu, Asymco

And here’s the chart from BI Intelligence showing the unit sales of PCs, smartphones, and tablets:

SEE ALSO: Why So Many People Hate The iPhone 5

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.