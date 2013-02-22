If You Hate Reading, Winston's iPhone App Is The Perfect Way To Stay On Top Of The News

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

Information overload is a huge problem.The Internet gives us access to mountains of information and sifting through all of it can be daunting at times.



That’s why when we heard about personal assistant app Winston’s huge update, we were excited to try it out.

Winston is an app that uses artificial intelligence to speak aloud your Twitter stream and news from selected categories like tech, entertainment, or finance.

A lot of people compared Winston to Apple’s Siri personal assistant, but it’s best to think of the app as a way to keep up with the latest news and social updates. You can’t use Winston to set reminders, make calendar appointments, dictate text messages, etc.

It’s simply a clever way to get your news in a quick digestible format.

You can download Winston for free on iPhone.

