A Farmer Created This Heart-Shaped Meadow In honour Of His Late Wife

Winston Howes, a farmer in South Gloucestershire, UK, was heartbroken when his 50-year-old wife Janet died suddenly from heart failure in 1995.



Howes set out to create a tribute to his wife, planting thousands of oak trees near his farmhouse. He left a heart-spaced shape open in the middle, pointing towards Janet’s birthplace.

The meadow remained a family secret until earlier this year, when a local businessman spotted the heart-shaped field while in a hot air balloon and took a photo, the Telegraph reports. Howes told the newspaper:

“Once it was completed we put seat in the field, overlooking the hill near where she used to live. I sometimes go down there, just to sit and think about things. It is a lovely and lasting tribute to her which will be here for years.”

The heart-shaped field is so striking it can be clearly seen on Google Maps:

Photo: Google Maps

The image flipped: