Winston Churchill's customised Land Rover Is Going On Sale

Photo: Cheffins

Winston Churchill’s Series 1 Land Rover is being auctioned next month by Cheffins. It was given to the statesman and wartime leader as a gift on his 80th birthday in 1954.The chauffeur-driven vehicle was customised to fit the overweight Churchill; the middle seat was converted into an armrest to make room for an extra wide passenger seat.



Churchill used the Series 1, equipped with a foot well heater, to get around his 300 acre estate. After his death in 1965, the car passed to his son-in-law.

The current owner is Frank Quay, who bought the Series 1 from his neighbour in 1973 for £320. He used it to tow his daughter’s horse trailer for a few years, then put it in storage in 1977.

Since then, the car has not been driven; it has only 12,932 miles on the odometer and is in its original condition. Cheffins will be auctioning the vehicle during its Vintage Sale on October 20, near Ely, north of Cambridge.The auction estimate is £50,000 to £60,000 ($79,000 to $95,000).

[Via Gear Patrol]

Photo: Cheffins

Now take a look at the highest-selling cars at this year’s Pebble Beach auctions >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.