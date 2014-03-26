Here Is The Letter Sir Winston Churchill Wrote When He Resigned As Prime Minister

The typed and signed letter Sir Winston Churchill wrote when he stepped down from his position as Prime Minister of Britain is being auctioned online, with a starting bid of $US10,000.

Churchill wrote the letter in 1955, at the end of his second term. He decided to resign after a series of strokes starting in 1949.

The letter, addressed to Conservative Party politician John Harvey, reads as follows:

“My Dear John Harvey, At a General Election the Head of the Government and Leader of the Party unfolds the policy for a new Parliament, to which he is personally pledged. For some time past I have not felt that at my age it would be right for me to incur such new and indefinite responsibilities. It is necessary therefore in the public interest that my successor should enter his duties in reasonable time to present himself and his programme to the Nation as and when he chooses. I have therefore tendered my resignation to The Queen. Her majesty has invited Sir Anthony Eden to form a Government. In him, the Conservative Party have a Leader who has, by his long and distinguished service, gained their full confidence and who will, I am sure, sustain the highest interests and traditions of Britain and uphold the causes of Tory democracy which Lord Beaconsfield proclaimed, which Lord Randolph Churchill revived, and which I have tried to serve. I look forward to supporting him whenever the election comes, and will appeal to the electors of Woodford to entrust me with the task and confer upon me the honour of representing them in the House of Commons as they have done during the last thirty years. Yours Sincerely, Winston S. Churchill.”

It will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders on Thursday, March 27.

