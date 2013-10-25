JP Morgan Just Tweeted Out This 1925 Letter From Winston Churchill Accepting $100M From The Bank

JP Morgan’s twitter handle is awesome at #ThrowbackThursday — they always tweet out historical artifacts from the bank’s history.

Today it’s a 1925 letter from Winston Churchill to the bank, asking for a line of credit for England. The print’s tiny, but it reads:

I beg to acknowledge receipt of your letter of today’s date stating the terms on which you are prepared to arrange a Revolving Credit of $US100,000,000 for two years from the commencing date as mentioned therein. I accept the proposal as set forth in that letter subject to the passing of the required legislation by Parliament before which the necessary Bill is being laid forth. Yours faithfully, Winston Churchill

Check it out below.

#ThrowbackThursday: Have a look at this 1925 letter from Winston Churchill accepting a credit line from $JPM #tbt pic.twitter.com/J7kWS38W8C

— J.P. Morgan (@jpmorgan) October 24, 2013

