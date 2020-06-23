Winona Ryder said Mel Gibson once asked if she was an 'oven dodger'

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/Getty Winona Ryder said the exchange with Mel Gibson happened at a party.

Winona Ryder told The Times that Mel Gibson once asked her if she was an “oven dodger” at a party.

Ryder said: “We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get Aids?'”

The actress continued: “And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?'”

“Oven dodger” is a derogatory term for Jewish people referencing the Nazi’s method of extermination in WWII concentration camps.

Ryder also said she was once told she was “too Jewish” for a movie: “There are times when people have said, ‘Wait, you’re Jewish? But you’re so pretty!'”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Winona Ryder said that Mel Gibson once asked her at a party if she was an “oven dodger.”

In an interview with The Times, Ryder spoke about the antisemitism she has experienced in the film industry, and gave an anecdote about meeting Gibson at a party with her gay friend.

“We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get Aids?'” Ryder said.

“And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?'”

“Oven dodger” is a derogatory term used against Jewish people referencing the Nazi’s method of extermination in concentration camps during WWII.

Ryder said that Gibson tried to apologise to her for these comments at a later date. She told The Times that she is “not religious” but that she does identify as Jewish.

She said: “It’s a hard thing for me to talk about because I had family who died in the camps, so I’ve always been fascinated with that time.”

The actress also told The Times that she was once told she was “too Jewish” to be cast for a movie.

“There are times when people have said, ‘Wait, you’re Jewish? But you’re so pretty!'” Ryder said. “There was a movie that I was up for a long time ago, it was a period piece, and the studio head, who was Jewish, said I looked ‘too Jewish’ to be in a blue-blooded family.”

Mel Gibson has a history of making antisemitic remarks, and lost his star status after a leaked recording of him making antisemitic remarks during a DUI arrest in 2006 came to light. While being arrested, Gibson said: “f—ing Jews … the Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world. Are you a Jew?”

Gibson told Variety’s Playback podcast: “It was an unfortunate incident. I was loaded and angry and arrested.”

Read more:

Winona Ryder thinks that she and Keanu Reeves were officially married on the set of ‘Dracula’ 26 years ago – and he had no idea

Winona Ryder said Keanu Reeves refused to make her cry for a scene in ‘Dracula’ after the director told him to

A Montana ranch that Mel Gibson owned for 17 years is for sale for $US30 million. Take a look at the 12,350-acre property.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.