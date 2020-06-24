Mel Gibson denied making antisemitic comments towards Winona Ryder, but the actress says she has a 'vivid memory' of it

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/Getty Winona Ryder said the exchange with Mel Gibson happened at a party.

Winona Ryder released a statement to Variety insisting that Gibson made antisemitic and homophobic remarks at a 1996 party, saying the incident is a “vivid memory” for her.

The statement comes after Gibson’s representative told Variety that Ryder’s claims were “100% untrue.”

Gibson’s representative said: “She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now.”

Ryder has spoken about the incident in the past, but Gibson’s comments have resurfaced after Ryder spoke about them again in an interview with The Times.

Ryder said: “Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’ And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?”

In her statement to Variety, Ryder provided more context for the incident: “I believe in redemption and forgiveness and hope that Mr. Gibson has found a healthy way to deal with his demons, but I am not one of them.”

“Around 1996, my friend Kevyn Aucoin and I were on the receiving end of his hateful words. It is a painful and vivid memory for me. Only by accepting responsibility for our behaviour in this life, can we make amends and truly respect each other, and I wish him well on this lifelong journey.”

KMazur / WireImage Kevyn Aucoin and Winona Ryder at the 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Aucoin, an openly gay make-up artist, died in 2002. Ryder was responding to Gibson’s own statement to Variety, which he made via a representative.

“This is 100% untrue,” the representative said. “She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now.”

Ryder has spoken about these comments in the past, including in a GQ interview in 2010, but they have recently resurfaced again after she spoke about the incident in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’ And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?'” Ryder said.

Ryder told The Times that Gibson later “tried to apologise” to her for his remarks, but Gibson’s representatives refute this. Instead, the representative told Variety that Gibson approached Ryder himself “many years ago, to confront her about her lies and she refused to address it with him.”

Gibson has a history of making antisemitic comments. During a 2006 DUI arrest, Gibson was recorded saying: “The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world!”

Gibson called this incident a “breakdown” when he addressed the issue in a 2016 Variety interview.

“It was an unfortunate incident,” Gibson said. “I was loaded and angry and arrested. I was recorded illegally by an unscrupulous police officer who was never prosecuted for that crime. And then it was made public by him for profit, and by members of – we’ll call it the press. So, not fair. I guess as who I am, I’m not allowed to have a nervous breakdown, ever.”

Two individuals with knowledge of the production told TheWrap that Gibson won’t be returning to voice his “Chicken Run” character Rocky in the upcoming Netflix sequel. The reasons for this are unknown, but the filmmakers are looking at other actors for the role.

It is unknown if any of the other “Chicken Run” voice cast, which included Julia Sawalha, Phil Daniels, Imelda Staunton, Miranda Richardson, and Timothy Spall, will return for the sequel.

