Winnipeg Is Bringing Back The Jets Name For Its New (Old) Hockey Team

Photo: Haven’t The Slightest/Flickr

The Atlanta Thrashers will reportedly change their name to the Winnipeg Jets, reviving the name of the old team that left town in 1996.A formal announcement was supposed to come at the NHL Draft tonight, but the news is already leaking out.



The new owners, who just bought the Thrashers to bring them to Canada, wanted to go in a totally new direction, but quickly learned that local fans wanted their Jets back and would not have been happy with just any old name.

The old Jets became the Coyotes after moving to Phoenix. No world on the uniforms or logo, but we imagine the will be similar to the classic unis of old.

