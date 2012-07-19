Winning The White House And Congress Is Not Enough

Former GOP presidential candidate Jon Huntsman

Photo: AP

Elections are a means to an end, not an end in and of themselves. In the face of our present national crisis, merely electing a Republican president and Congress is not ambitious enough. Any Republican victory must be fuelled by a reform agenda that addresses the fiscal, economic, and trust deficits in the US.The founding fathers’ vision of limited government, one that empowers free markets and creates a level playing field for all citizens, is being replaced by a form of crony capitalism where powerful economic interests blur the distinction between regulators and regulated. Campaign finance super-political action committees are but the latest manifestation of this phenomenon.



Read the rest at the Financial Times >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.