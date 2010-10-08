This Chart Tells The Sad Story Of Nokia

Photo: Asymco

This chart from Asymco tells the sad story of Nokia, which is losing out on the smartphone revolution to Apple, RIM, and HTC.As you can see, Apple’s rise is almost exactly mirrored by the fall in Nokia in the last three years.



This chart also makes the case for Apple being the clear winner of the smartphone wars, despite the rapid growth of Android.

That might have been true over the last three years, but more new phone buyers are signing up for Android than Apple. So, the next three years might be radically different.

But, Apple is going to be on Verizon, and possibly other carriers next year. It will be a fair fight, and we’ll see if people truly prefer Android, or if they were only buying it because the iPhone wasn’t available.

(Via Gizmodo)

