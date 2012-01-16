Insiders Say How To Play The New York Real Estate Game This Year

For buyers: One of the biggest issues we're seeing involves financing, from both the sell side and the buy side. Lots of people think of financing contingencies as: 'If I don't get financing then I get the money back.'

Like everything in the law, it's not quite that simple.

What if a bank goes out of business the week before a closing? The standard financing contingency doesn't cover that. That risk is on the buyer.

The more realistic issue is: What if a week before the closing the buyer loses his job, and then the bank won't fund the purchase? What happens then? In most deals, that risk would be on the buyer. But the buyer needs to understand that. They need to ask their lawyer: 'Tell me exactly where this line is drawn.'

Or what if the week before the closing, the co-op gets sued, the bank finds out about it and therefore the bank isn't comfortable with the financial condition of the co-op? They pull the financing. … These are the things you've got to think about as a buyer.

For sellers: Make sure that you do your due diligence with your buyer's ability to get financing. You don't want to just give out a contingency to anybody who wants one. I'd say, 'Let me take a look at your ability to get financing and once I'm confident with you and your ability to get financing, then I'll do the deal with you.'

As a seller, you want to have confidence in the buyer's banker. You want to know who it is and have a conversation with them.