Unbelievable wildlife pictures from the natural history museum's photographer of the year competition

London’s Natural History Museum has named the winners of its 2015 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition.

A red fox dragging the carcass of an Arctic fox by Canadian photographer Don Gutoski was selected as this year’s grand title winner. The event was captured in the Canadian tundra, where red foxes are being pushed farther north as a result of climate change. In turn, encounters between red foxes and their smaller relatives, the Arctic fox, are becoming more common.

This year’s winning images were selected from over 42,000 entries. The compeition is divided into 18 categories and one winner is selected from each category.

The photos are chosen for their “creativity, artistry, and technical complexity,” according to the museum.

Check out a selection of winning images below.

Grand title winner: 'A tale of two foxes' by Don Gutoski of Canada. Don Gutoski/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Grand title winner Winner (11-14 years): 'Ruffs on display' by Ondřej Pelánek, from the Czech Republic. Ondřej Pelánek/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner (birds category): 'The company of three' by Amir Ben-Dov from Israel. Amir Ben-Dov/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner (amphibians and reptiles category): 'Still life' by Edwin Giesbers of the Netherlands. Edwin Giesbers/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner (invertebrates category): 'Butterfly in crystal' by Italy's Ugo Mellone. Ugo Mellone/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner (plants category): 'The heart of the swamp' by Austria's Georg Popp. Georg Popp/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner (under water category): 'A whale of a mouthful' by Michael AW of Australia. Michael AW/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner (lands category): 'Landscape in ash' by Hans Strand of Sweden. Hans Strand/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner (from the sky category): 'The art of algae' by Pere Soler by Spain. Pere Soler/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner (details category): 'The meltwater forest' by Fran Rubia from Spain. Fran Rubia/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

