Unbelievable wildlife pictures from the natural history museum's photographer of the year competition

London’s Natural History Museum has named the winners of its 2015 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition.
A red fox dragging the carcass of an Arctic fox by Canadian photographer Don Gutoski was selected as this year’s grand title winner. The event was captured in the Canadian tundra, where red foxes are being pushed farther north as a result of climate change. In turn, encounters between red foxes and their smaller relatives, the Arctic fox, are becoming more common.
This year’s winning images were selected from over 42,000 entries. The compeition is divided into 18 categories and one winner is selected from each category.
The photos are chosen for their “creativity, artistry, and technical complexity,” according to the museum.
Check out a selection of winning images below, then head over to the museum website to browse through the full gallery of winners and finalists.
Grand title winner Winner (11-14 years): 'Ruffs on display' by Ondřej Pelánek, from the Czech Republic.
