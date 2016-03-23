9 beautiful, award-winning images from Smithsonian Magazine's photo contest

Courtney Verrill
Smithsonian contest winnersAlbert Ivan Damanik/The Smithsonian.com Photo ContestAlbert Ivan Damanik’s ‘Remaining on the Slopes of Mount Sinabung’ took home the Grand Prize.

Smithsonian.com announced the winners of its 13th annual photo contest Tuesday.

The contest saw more than 460,000 submissions from photographers in 168 different countries. Nine images were selected as winners.

Photographers can now submit their work for the 14th annual contest until November 30, 2016. Judges will select winners in the same categories as this year’s contest.

Below are the beautiful winning images from each category this year.

Tamina­-Florentine Zuch took home the prize in the Travel category for 'Women's Compartment of a Suburban Train'.

Tamina Florentine Zuch/The Smithsonian.com Photo Contest

The winner for Sustainable Travel was 'My Time' by Tihomir Trichkov.

Tihomir Trichkov/The Smithsonian.com Photo Contest

The American Experience category winner was Lauren Pond for 'Trucker Chapel'.

Lauren Pond/The Smithsonian.com Photo Contest

In the People category, the winner was Benedetta Ristori for 'Lay Off'.

Benedetta Ristori/The Smithsonian.com Photo Contest

The Reader's Choice winner was 'Orient Express' by Alice van Kempen.

Alice van Kempen/The Smithsonian.com Photo Contest

The award in the Natural World category went to 'A Little Monkey on a Cliff' by Hidetoshi Ogata.

Hidetoshi Ogata/The Smithsonian.com Photo Contest

Jian Wang won the Mobile category for 'China Red'.

Jian Wang/The Smithsonian.com Photo Contest

'Synchronous Fireflies' by Radim Schreiber won the Altered Images category.

Radim Schreiber/The Smithsonian.com Photo Contest

The Grand Prize winner was 'Remaining on the Slopes of Mount Sinabung' by Albert Ivan Damanik.

Albert Ivan Damanik/The Smithsonian.com Photo Contest

