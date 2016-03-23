9 beautiful, award-winning images from Smithsonian Magazine's photo contest

Albert Ivan Damanik/The Smithsonian.com Photo ContestAlbert Ivan Damanik’s ‘Remaining on the Slopes of Mount Sinabung’ took home the Grand Prize.
Smithsonian.com announced the winners of its 13th annual photo contest Tuesday.
The contest saw more than 460,000 submissions from photographers in 168 different countries. Nine images were selected as winners.
Photographers can now submit their work for the 14th annual contest until November 30, 2016. Judges will select winners in the same categories as this year’s contest.
Below are the beautiful winning images from each category this year.
Tamina-Florentine Zuch took home the prize in the Travel category for 'Women's Compartment of a Suburban Train'.
