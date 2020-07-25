22 award-winning photos that were captured on iPhones

Fernando Merlo/IPPAWARDS Fernando Merlo, from Spain, won the News & Events category for ‘Demons lighting the sky.’

The iPhone Photography Awards just announced its winners for 2020, and the photos are breathtaking.

Dimpy Bhalotia won the Grand Prize and was named iPhone Photographer of the Year for his photo of children jumping into the Ganges River in India.

The People category winner, Omar Lucas, shot his stunning image on an iPhone 4.

Don’t assume you have to buy the most expensive camera equipment to take award-worthy shots – the iPhone Photography Awards just announced its 2020 winners, and the images are breathtaking.

The competition, which started in 2007, gives awards for the best images taken on an iPhone or iPad each year. The photos cannot have been published previously (except on personal social media accounts), and must not be edited in Photoshop, though the competition states that iOS editing apps are fine to use.

The competition announces a Grand Prize winner every year, as well as winners in 19 other categories, including Photographer of the Year, Abstract, Architecture, People, and Nature. Each winner receives a gold bar from a private gold mint.

This year, the Grand Prize-winning photograph came from a photographer from the UK, Dimpy Bhalotia, who took a stunning shot of boys jumping into the Ganges. Another incredible win, in the People category, came from Omar Lucas, a Peruvian photographer who used an iPhone 4 to take an image of three women knitting.

The full list of awards can be found on the iPhone Photography Awards site.

Take a look at 22 of the winning photos from the iPhone Photography Awards 2020.

Dimpy Bhalotia, from the United Kingdom, was named the Grand Prize Winner for “Flying Boys,” taken in Banaras, India.

Dimpy Bhalotia/IPPAWARDS Flying Boys.

Bhalotia captured the image on an iPhone X. It features boys jumping into the Ganges River.

First place in the Photographer of the Year category went to Artsiom Baryshau, from Belarus, for a photo of a painter in India.

Artsiom Baryshau/IPPAWARDS No Walls.

Baryshau shot the image on an iPhone 6. The image, entitled “No Walls,” shows blue paint matching seamlessly with a blue sky.

Geli Zhao, from China, won second place in the Photographer of the Year category for an image of sheets blowing in the wind.

Geli Zhao/IPPAWARDS Untitled.

Zhao took the photo on iPhone XS Max in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China.

“Sheikh of youth” won Saif Hussain, from Iraq, third place in the Photographer of the Year category. It was taken on an iPhone X.

Saif Hussain/IPPAWARDS Sheikh of youth.

Hussain took the image of an elderly man in Baghdad, Iraq.

Tu Odnu won first place in the Abstract category for an image of paint on a construction site.

Tu Odnu/IPPAWARDS Untitled.

Odnu, from China, took the photo, which is untitled, on an iPhone 7 Plus.

“Horses in the storm,” taken on an iPhone X, won Xiaojun Zhang, from China, the Animals category prize.

Xiaojun Zhang/IPPAWARDS Horses in the storm.

Zhang took the photo, which features three horses, in Iceland.

Haiyin Lin, from China, is the Architecture category winner for “Duomo di Milano.”

Haiyin Lin/IPPAWARDS Duomo di Milano.

Lin took the photo in Milan, Italy, on an iPhone X.

Ekaterina Varzar, from the US, won the Children category for “Cotton Candy,” which was shot on an iPhone 6.

Ekaterina Varzar/IPPAWARDS Cotton Candy.

Varzar took the photo of a child on a bench in Vorontsovsky Park in Moscow, Russia.

Peiquan Li, from China, was the Floral category winner for an image of a single purple flower among green leaves.

Peiquan Li/IPPAWARDS Untitled.

Li took the photo on an iPhone 8 Plus. The location of the photo was not disclosed.

The Landscapes category winner is Liu Dan, from China, for a photo of Arizona’s Marble Canyon.

Liu Dan/IPPAWARDS The Wave.

Dan shot the photo on an iPhone XS Max and titled it, “The Wave.”

Audrey Blake, from the US, took home the Lifestyle category win for “Culture Fusion.”

Audrey Blake/IPPAWARDS Culture Fusion.

The photo features a man on horseback with a lasso. It was taken in Cancun, Mexico, on an iPhone X.

A photo of the Skógafoss waterfall in Iceland was the Nature category winner, and was shot by Lisi Li, from China.

Lisi Li/IPPAWARDS The surface of the alien planet.

Li took the photo, entitled, “The surface of the alien planet,” on an iPhone 7 Plus.

The News & Events category winner was Fernando Merlo, from Spain, for “Demons lighting the sky.”

Fernando Merlo/IPPAWARDS Demons lighting the sky.

Merlo took the photo of people shooting off fireworks in Paterna, Spain, on an iPhone X.

The Other category winner was Danielle Moir, from the US, for “Beach Chair,” taken on an iPhone 6.

Danielle Moir/IPPAWARDS Beach Chair.

Moir took the photo on Westhampton Beach, New York.

The Panorama category winner is Bojan Pacadziev, from France, for “Plaza de Toros de Las Ventas,” taken on an iPhone 8.

Bojan Pacadziev/IPPAWARDS Plaza de Toros de Las Ventas.

The photo is of Plaza de Toros de Las Ventas, a famous bullring in Madrid, Spain.

Omar Lucas won the People category for a photo of three women knitting in Ayacucho, Peru. It was taken on an iPhone 4.

Omar Lucas/IPPAWARDS Knitting to heal the wounds.

The Peruvian photographer titled the photo, “Knitting to heal the wounds.”

The Portrait category winner was Mona Jumaan, from Bahrain, for “Beautiful Isolation,” which features a man sitting alone in a room.

Mona Jumaan/IPPAWARDS Beautiful Isolation.

Jumaan took the photo in Ouarzazate, Morocco, on an iPhone XR.

An image of tattooed women in Mindat, Myanmar won Liu Dan, from China, the Series category win.

Liu Dan/IPPAWARDS Tattooed Women.

The series is titled, “Tattooed Women,” and the photos were shot on a iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Still Life winner was Joao Cabaco for a photo of hanging sausages and a wine bottle.

Joao Cabaco/IPPAWARDS The Wine Bottle and the Seven Chouriços.

The photo, entitled, “The Wine Bottle and the Seven Chouriços,” was taken in Santa Maria dos Olivais, Portugal, and was shot on an iPhone XR.

Leo Chan, from Hong Kong, was the Sunset winner for an image of a parking lot with the sun setting over mountains in Auronzo di Cadore, Italy.

Leo Chan/IPPAWARDS Nightfall at the Dolomites.

Chan took the photo, entitled “Nightfall at the Dolomites,” on an iPhone 11 Pro.

Kristian Cruz, from the US, took home the Travel win for a photo of a man rowing a boat with birds in the background.

Kristian Cruz/IPPAWARDS Free from the Past.

The photo, entitled, “Free from the Past,” was taken in Varanasi, India, and was shot on an iPhone X.

The Trees winner was Glenn Homemann, from Australia, for a photo entitled, “Alone,” shot on an iPhone 11 Pro.

Glenn Homann/IPPAWARDS Alone.

The photo of a tree was taken in Queensland, Australia.

