Prosecutors were hoping for 10 years for Winifred Jiau, but she was sentenced yesterday to 4 years in jail.After getting the news, the former Primary Global consultant told her dog, a Golden Retriever named Hunter, and her family and friends: “I’m sorry I broke my promise to be with you and spend time with you,” according to Bloomberg.



Jiau’s sentencing is bad, but not terrible news for the hedge fund industry. Jiau’s crimes were pretty egregious, and 4 years isn’t that bad.

The really interesting insider trading-related sentencing yesterday was Zvi Goffer’s. He was convicted of all 14 charges of insider trading – just like Raj Rajaratnam, the government’s “big fish” billionaire hedge fund manager who will be sentenced on October 13 — the date just got pushed later, again.

Yesterday Goffer was sentenced to 10 years in jail. Prosecutors were seeking 13 years.

Prosecutors are seeking 24.5 years for Raj.

