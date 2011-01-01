Winni Jiau Didn't Have Enough Money To Post Bail ... And Now She's In Jail

Photo: Information Week

Well, this is unfortunate. Winni Jiau, the latest person to be arrested in the insider trading probe that has claimed six others and seen dozens of subpoenas sent to financial firms that may have more information, doesn’t have enough money to post bail.



The Wall Street Journal: Winifred Jiau, 43, was required by a federal judge in San Francisco to post a $250,000 bond to obtain her release, but was unable to do so, her lawyer, Mark Goldrosen, said Thursday. Ms. Jiau, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Taiwan, surrendered her passports, her lawyer said.

So she’ll spend New Years Eve and day in jail, appearing before court no earlier than Monday morning.

It’s good news for some people, her prosecutors, who were preparing to appeal the judge’s decision to grant her bail.

Instead, they got to start celebrating New Years early.

But Winni Jiau must’ve blown the $200,000 she allegedly got from an expert network which was employed by hedge funds that paid for expert information (that turned out to be correct, by the way), so she will count down to 2011 in a jail cell.

What do you think her New Years’ resolution will be?

