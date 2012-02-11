These Striking Images Won The 2012 World Press Photo Contest

Photo: Samuel Aranda

2011 was, by any measure, a tumultuous year. Looking at the recently announced winners of the 55th annual World Press Photo contest, it becomes clear how photogenic the year was, too.



The first place press photo of the year, by Samuel Aranda, pictures a woman holding a wounded relative in her arms inside a mosque, converted to a field hospital, during protests in Yemen. Despite the pain it captures, the photograph, like every stark portrayal of animal and human life here, is quite beautiful.

World Press Photo has shared some of the winning photos with us–which range in category from daily life to contemporary issues to nature to sports, among others–and we’ve rounded them up here for you to see.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.