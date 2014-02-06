The 20 Best New Pictures Of Nature From Around The World

Tulus Simatupang Heron and Red-winged Blackbird, Burnaby Lake, British Columbia, Canada

The Nature Conservancy has announced the winners of its 2013 photo contest.

Nearly 30,000 photos were submitted to the contest, showing the diversity of life on Earth, from rare wildlife to breathtaking landscapes.

A panel of judges selected a group of finalists, who were voted upon by the public to determine the grand prize winner.

Canada’s Tulus Simatupang took home the grand prize for his spectacular photo of a blue heron and red-winged black bird swooping over Burnaby Lake in British Columbia.

As part of the grand prize, Simatupang’s photo will be featured on the cover of the Nature Convervancy’s 2015 calendar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.