The 20 Best New Pictures Of Nature From Around The World

Harrison Jacobs
Tulus SimatupangHeron and Red-winged Blackbird, Burnaby Lake, British Columbia, Canada

The Nature Conservancy has announced the winners of its 2013 photo contest.

Nearly 30,000 photos were submitted to the contest, showing the diversity of life on Earth, from rare wildlife to breathtaking landscapes.

A panel of judges selected a group of finalists, who were voted upon by the public to determine the grand prize winner.

Canada’s Tulus Simatupang took home the grand prize for his spectacular photo of a blue heron and red-winged black bird swooping over Burnaby Lake in British Columbia.

As part of the grand prize, Simatupang’s photo will be featured on the cover of the Nature Convervancy’s 2015 calendar.

HONORABLE MENTION: Death Valley National Park, California, USA

HONORABLE MENTION: Elk Lake, North Hudson, Adirondacks State Park, New York, USA

HONORABLE MENTION: Grandview Point in the Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

HONORABLE MENTION: Coloured Parson's Chameleon, Andasibe-Mantadia National Park, Madagascar

HONORABLE MENTION: Bear, Katmai National Park, Alaska, USA

HONORABLE MENTION: Crab, South Mission Beach, Queensland, Australia

HONORABLE MENTION: Hippopotamus, Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

HONORABLE MENTION: Ant, Malang, Jawa Timur, Indonesia

HONORABLE MENTION: Caratuva's Peak, State Park Pico Paraná, Paraná, Brazil

HONORABLE MENTION: Frogs, Sharon, Massachusetts, USA

HONORABLE MENTION: Controlled Burn, Shawnee County, Kansas, USA

HONORABLE MENTION: Hunger Mountain, Waterbury, Vermont, USA

HONORABLE MENTION: Grizzly Bear, Lake Clark National Park, Alaska, USA

HONORABLE MENTION: Guanaco, Parque Nacional Nevado de Tres Cruces, Chile

FINALIST: Piney Lake, Colorado, USA

FINALIST: Piping Plover Babies, Cape May, New Jersey, USA

FINALIST: The San Rafael Swell, Buckhorn Draw Road, near Castle Dale, Utah, USA

FINALIST: Lilac-breasted Roller, Samburu, Kenya

FINALIST: Fox Cubs, Augusta, Montana, USA

GRAND PRIZE: A blue heron and a red-winged black bird swoop over Burnaby Lake in British Columbia, Canada.

The Nature Convervancy Contest isn't the only great photo contest...

Here Are The Breathtaking Pictures That Won National Geographic's 2013 Photography Contest»

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

science-us