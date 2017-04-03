The best photos from 66 countries, according to the largest competition in the world

Sarah Jacobs
Sony World Photography AwardsSaudi Arabia, Khalid Alsabt.

The Sony World Photography Awards is the largest photo competition in the world. Now celebrating its 10th year, the awards program has received more than a million submissions since its inception.

One of the contest’s top honours is the National Award. For this particular award, photographers are judged against others from their country of origin, regardless of which of the 10 categories the photo was submitted to. This creates competition across various “open” categories, including portraits, architecture, nature, still life, and travel. Ultimately, the panel of judges must choose the best photo from each country, regardless of its subject matter.

There are 66 qualifying countries, and awards are given to first-, second-, and third-place winners.

Ahead, see the 66 first-place winners of this year’s National Awards. Captions include where the photographer is from — which is not necessarily where the photo was taken — along with their name.

Slovenia, Aleš Komovec

Sony World Photography Awards

Indonesia, Fajar Kristianto

Sony World Photography Awards

Portugal, Luís Godinho

Sony World Photography Awards

Province Of China, Jim Chen Taiwan

Sony World Photography Awards

Switzerland, Alessandra Meniconzi

Sony World Photography Awards

Norway, Henning S. Pettersen

Sony World Photography Awards

Malaysia, Jian Seng Soh

Sony World Photography Awards

Thailand, Polpich Komson

Sony World Photography Awards

Slovakia, Peter Svoboda

Sony World Photography Awards

Mexico, Tania Franco Klein

Sony World Photography Awards

Poland, Arek Rataj

Sony World Photography Awards

Hong Kong, Chun Kin Tong, TOMY

Sony World Photography Awards

Vietnam, Ngoc Mai Nguyen

Sony World Photography Awards

India, Nikunj Rathod

Sony World Photography Awards

Spain, Santos Moreno Villar

Sony World Photography Awards

Colombia, Camilo Diaz

Sony World Photography Awards

United States of American, Argus Paul Estabrook

Sony World Photography Awards

Russian Federation, Alexander Vinogradov

Sony World Photography Awards

Latvia, Katerina Annenkova

Sony World Photography Awards

Netherlands, Ewa Cwikla

Sony World Photography Awards

New Zealand, Miriam Strong

Sony World Photography Awards

Greece, Constantinos Sofikitis

Sony World Photography Awards

Republic Of Korea, Seung Jong Lee

Sony World Photography Awards

Ecuador, Cesar Augusto Gaitan Cortez

Sony World Photography Awards

Belgium, Katrijn Van Giel

Sony World Photography Awards

Romania, Alex Andriesi

Sony World Photography Awards

Panama, Jonatan Banista

Sony World Photography Awards

Saudi Arabia, Khalid Alsabt

Sony World Photography Awards

Egypt, Mohamed Roushdy Eldor

Sony World Photography Awards

Kenya, Austin Odunga

Sony World Photography Awards

Venezuela, Kala Madriz

Sony World Photography Awards

Cambodia, Ly Min

Sony World Photography Awards

Hungary, Edina Csoboth

Sony World Photography Awards

Czech Republic, Simona Nalepkova

Sony World Photography Awards

Chile, Francisco Ubilla

Sony World Photography Awards

Germany, Ralph Gräf

Sony World Photography Awards

Sweden, Andreas Hemb

Sony World Photography Awards

Peru, Carloman Macidiano Céspedes Riojas

Sony World Photography Awards

Australia, Evan George

Sony World Photography Awards

France, Josselin Cornou

Sony World Photography Awards

Italy, Salvatore Mazzeo

Sony World Photography Awards

Estonia, Annela Samuel

Sony World Photography Awards

Bangladesh, Mohammad Amir Hamja

Sony World Photography Awards

Ukraine, Zani Arkadina

Sony World Photography Awards

Qatar, Firos Syed

Sony World Photography Awards

Canada, Harley Yang

Sony World Photography Awards

Finland, Antti Hallakorpi

Sony World Photography Awards

Myanmar, Kyaw Win Hlaing

Sony World Photography Awards

Denmark, Lise Johansson

Sony World Photography Awards

Philippines, Mark L. Vicente

Sony World Photography Awards

Japan, Homare Hamada

Sony World Photography Awards

Turkey, Emrah Karako

Sony World Photography Awards

Pakistan, Shabir Mian

Sony World Photography Awards

Ireland, Bernard Ward

Sony World Photography Awards

Sri Lanka, Deveni Nishantha Manjula

Sony World Photography Awards

United Kingdom, Tim Cornbill

Sony World Photography Awards

Austria, Julian Walkner

Sony World Photography Awards

Argentina, Jose Maria Perez Nuez

Sony World Photography Awards

Croatia, Petar Sabol

Sony World Photography Awards

Serbia, Jelena Jankovi

Sony World Photography Awards

Lithuania, Tadas Kazakevicius

Sony World Photography Awards

United Arab Emirates, Mustafa Jindi

Sony World Photography Awards

Singapore, Lester Koh Meng Hua

Sony World Photography Awards

Bulgaria, Ivan Miladinov

Sony World Photography Awards

China, Jianguo Gong

Sony World Photography Awards

Nepal, Shashanka Chitrakar

Sony World Photography Awards

