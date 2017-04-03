The best photos from 66 countries, according to the largest competition in the world

The Sony World Photography Awards is the largest photo competition in the world. Now celebrating its 10th year, the awards program has received more than a million submissions since its inception.

One of the contest’s top honours is the National Award. For this particular award, photographers are judged against others from their country of origin, regardless of which of the 10 categories the photo was submitted to. This creates competition across various “open” categories, including portraits, architecture, nature, still life, and travel. Ultimately, the panel of judges must choose the best photo from each country, regardless of its subject matter.

There are 66 qualifying countries, and awards are given to first-, second-, and third-place winners.

Ahead, see the 66 first-place winners of this year’s National Awards. Captions include where the photographer is from — which is not necessarily where the photo was taken — along with their name.

Slovenia, Aleš Komovec Sony World Photography Awards Indonesia, Fajar Kristianto Sony World Photography Awards Portugal, Luís Godinho Sony World Photography Awards Province Of China, Jim Chen Taiwan Sony World Photography Awards Switzerland, Alessandra Meniconzi Sony World Photography Awards Norway, Henning S. Pettersen Sony World Photography Awards Malaysia, Jian Seng Soh Sony World Photography Awards Thailand, Polpich Komson Sony World Photography Awards Slovakia, Peter Svoboda Sony World Photography Awards Mexico, Tania Franco Klein Sony World Photography Awards Poland, Arek Rataj Sony World Photography Awards Hong Kong, Chun Kin Tong, TOMY Sony World Photography Awards Vietnam, Ngoc Mai Nguyen Sony World Photography Awards India, Nikunj Rathod Sony World Photography Awards Spain, Santos Moreno Villar Sony World Photography Awards Colombia, Camilo Diaz Sony World Photography Awards United States of American, Argus Paul Estabrook Sony World Photography Awards Russian Federation, Alexander Vinogradov Sony World Photography Awards Latvia, Katerina Annenkova Sony World Photography Awards Netherlands, Ewa Cwikla Sony World Photography Awards New Zealand, Miriam Strong Sony World Photography Awards Greece, Constantinos Sofikitis Sony World Photography Awards Republic Of Korea, Seung Jong Lee Sony World Photography Awards Ecuador, Cesar Augusto Gaitan Cortez Sony World Photography Awards Belgium, Katrijn Van Giel Sony World Photography Awards Romania, Alex Andriesi Sony World Photography Awards Panama, Jonatan Banista Sony World Photography Awards Saudi Arabia, Khalid Alsabt Sony World Photography Awards Egypt, Mohamed Roushdy Eldor Sony World Photography Awards Kenya, Austin Odunga Sony World Photography Awards Venezuela, Kala Madriz Sony World Photography Awards Cambodia, Ly Min Sony World Photography Awards Hungary, Edina Csoboth Sony World Photography Awards Czech Republic, Simona Nalepkova Sony World Photography Awards Chile, Francisco Ubilla Sony World Photography Awards Germany, Ralph Gräf Sony World Photography Awards Sweden, Andreas Hemb Sony World Photography Awards Peru, Carloman Macidiano Céspedes Riojas Sony World Photography Awards Australia, Evan George Sony World Photography Awards France, Josselin Cornou Sony World Photography Awards Italy, Salvatore Mazzeo Sony World Photography Awards Estonia, Annela Samuel Sony World Photography Awards Bangladesh, Mohammad Amir Hamja Sony World Photography Awards Ukraine, Zani Arkadina Sony World Photography Awards Qatar, Firos Syed Sony World Photography Awards Canada, Harley Yang Sony World Photography Awards Finland, Antti Hallakorpi Sony World Photography Awards Myanmar, Kyaw Win Hlaing Sony World Photography Awards Denmark, Lise Johansson Sony World Photography Awards Philippines, Mark L. Vicente Sony World Photography Awards Japan, Homare Hamada Sony World Photography Awards Turkey, Emrah Karako Sony World Photography Awards Pakistan, Shabir Mian Sony World Photography Awards Ireland, Bernard Ward Sony World Photography Awards Sri Lanka, Deveni Nishantha Manjula Sony World Photography Awards United Kingdom, Tim Cornbill Sony World Photography Awards Austria, Julian Walkner Sony World Photography Awards Argentina, Jose Maria Perez Nuez Sony World Photography Awards Croatia, Petar Sabol Sony World Photography Awards Serbia, Jelena Jankovi Sony World Photography Awards Lithuania, Tadas Kazakevicius Sony World Photography Awards United Arab Emirates, Mustafa Jindi Sony World Photography Awards Singapore, Lester Koh Meng Hua Sony World Photography Awards Bulgaria, Ivan Miladinov Sony World Photography Awards China, Jianguo Gong Sony World Photography Awards Nepal, Shashanka Chitrakar Sony World Photography Awards

