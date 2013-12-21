Here Are The Breathtaking Pictures That Won National Geographic's 2013 Photography Contest

National Geographic has announced the winnersof its 2013 Photography Contest.

More than 7,000 photographers from 150 countries submitted stunning images for this year’s edition of the annual contest.

A panel of National Geographic photographers chose winners in three different categories: people, places, and nature.

The winning photos in each category will be published in an upcoming issue of National Geographic, and each photographer will receive a prize of $US2,500. The grand prize winner overall receives $US10,000 and a trip to National Geographic headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Contest rules required photos to be unaltered and in digital form.

National Geographic shared the honorable mentions and first-place winners with Business Insider.

