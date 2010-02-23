Warren Buffett Going To Charity Lunch At Smith And Wollensky Today

NEW YORK (AP) — The Canadian investment firm that paid $1.68 million last year to win lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett is about to collect its prize.



The proceeds from Buffett’s annual charity lunch auctions benefit the Glide Foundation, which provides social services to San Francisco’s homeless and poor.

Buffett plans to dine with Salida Capital officials on Monday at the Smith and Wollensky restaurant in New York.

Salida Capital paid less than the previous year’s winner who plunked down $2.1 million to meet with Buffett.

Buffett, who is Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman and CEO, is renowned for his investing success.

But Buffett is also known for his plan to gradually give most of his roughly $46 billion fortune to five foundations over time.

