The biggest winners and losers in Trump's proposed budget

President Donald Trump proposed a $US1.1 trillion budget. It would increase defence spending by $US54 billion but other departments would see huge spending cuts. Funding for 19 agencies would be eliminated. Here are the biggest winners and losers. The budget proposal out Thursday is a White House wish list; it will be up to Congress to decide where the money goes.

