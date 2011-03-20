Here Are This Week's Top 10 Winners And Losers In Media

Each week we take a look at the best and the worst of what the media world had to offer.
This past week, much like every week, has been rife with stupid commentary and opinion-spouting.
Fear not, it was also accompanied by some bold moves and funny comments from journalists, politicians, muckrakers, and other taste-influencing media types.
It’s also be packed with some very brave reporting as journalists brave uncertainty and dangerous circumstances in both Japan and Libya.
A day or two ago Rebecca Black, age 13, knocked Charlie Sheen of the Google trends top 10 list.
Black is a 13-year-old amateur songstress whose single 'Friday' has racked up 16 million views on YouTube. So yes, winning.
Following the release of James O'Keefe's NPR 'sting' video, which resulted in the resignation of NPR CEO Vivian Schiller, Scott Baker at Glenn Beck's site The Blaze decided to go through O'Keefe's raw video frame by frame.
The goal was to discover if the raw footage 'revealed problematic editing choices? Are assertions made in the video misleading? Are the tactics used by the video producers unethical?.' Their conclusion? Yes.
The investigation is drawing applause from some unlikely quarters. Namely, the entire mainstream media.
Weiner continued his patronage of Fox News this week, showing up on Sean Hannity to argue budget cuts with Michele Bachmann.
Or argue at....Weiner left Bachmann silent for 161 seconds.
Steve Herman, Voice of America's (VOA) Bureau Chief/Correspondent, is based in Seoul and has been in close range to Fukushima all week.
Herman has been providing some of the best, and the closest!, coverage of the crisis in Japan. If you are not following him already you should be.
It's no secret that CNN does well during big breaking news events, but even still a quick look at the ratings during the crisis in Japan reveals they are the go-to destination for viewers.
Anderson Cooper in particular is owning cable news right now. And by owning we mean beating everyone on Fox News.
The GOP House didn't waste any time. Hot on the heels of the latest NPR controversy Eric Cantor rushed a bill through the House to defund NPR.
It was passed.
Ron Paul spent some time on the House floor yesterday mocking its priorities.
Were you under the impression Helen Thomas's controversial remarks about Jews last year, which resulted in an early 'retirement', was accidental one-off?
Well, this Playboy interview should eliminates those doubts.
Down down down. Sarah Palin's poll numbers are in a free fall. From this week's WaPo/ABC News poll:
For the first time in Post-ABC News polling, fewer than six in 10 Republicans and GOP-leaning independents see Palin in a favourable light, down from a stratospheric 88 per cent in the days after the 2008 Republican National Convention and 70 per cent as recently as October.
A lot of people said a lot of stupid things this week about Japan. And only some of them apologized.
For example, here's Rush: 'They've given us the Prius. Even now, refugees are recycling their garbage and yet, Gaia levels them! Just wipes them out!'
