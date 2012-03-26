Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Photo: Twitter.com/chrissyteigen

After a month of boredom in the sports world, it has been a wild week.Two of the NFL’s biggest stars switched teams. The Saints got nailed for Bountygate. And the best soccer player in the world set a stunning new record at age 24.



Oh yeah, March Madness is going on too.

WINNER: Tebow! Tim Tebow is a New York Jet. Yeah, he isn't a starting quarterback anymore. But he could be wallowing in Denver behind Peyton Manning or stuck on a bad team in Jacksonville. Instead he's back in the spotlight in NYC, and has a chance to keep himself on the national stage for at least one more season. WINNER: Rob Gronkowski Gronk has no shame, and that's a good thing. This offseason, he's had his picture taken in numerous precarious situations across North America. But he hasn't apologized for having fun or living his life once. Well done. WINNER: New York tabloids Tim Tebow is a gift for the gossip pages. He's squeaky clean. But there's no doubt that Page Six and other will pump out a steady stream of solicitous Tebow rumours throughout the year. WINNER: Lionel Messi Messi became the all-time leading goalscorer in Barcelona history with a hat trick on Tuesday afternoon. At just 24 years old (!) he's already one of the best soccer players ever. WINNER: Peyton Manning Peyton did just about as well as he could have hoped. He got $96 million out of the Denver Broncos, and now has a chance to land on his feet with a solid team that won a playoff game last year LOSER: Mark Sanchez Poor Sanchez. His Jets brought on NFL sensation Tebow, and let's face it, Sanchez soon might be without a job. LOSER: The New Orleans Saints The Saints got slammed for Bountygate. The hardest hit? They lost their head coach for an entire season. LOSER: Bobby Knight Oh Bobby Knight. Knight refused to say 'Kentucky' during segments on ESPN because of an on going feud between Knight and Kentucky head coach John Calipari. LOSER: Carmelo Anthony Carmelo Anthony admitted he's been trying harder since Knicks head coach Mike D'Antoni left. Should have been putting forward the same effort all year, Carmelo. LOSER: A-Rod A-Rod took his niece and girlfriend shopping and spent $17,000. Now he's disputing the charges because the boutique won't let him return the clothes. So about March Madness The Stars Of March Madness: Where Are They Now?

