Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Photo: Getty Images

We’re deep in the deadzone of the sports calender right now.But there was still a bunch of things worth talking about this week.



The first hiccup of the Jeremy Lin era came in the form of the Miami Heat. An MVP was controversially cleared of steroids charges. And a Timberwolves player made the dumbest play we’ve seen in the NBA all year.

WINNER: Ryan Braun Braun had his 50-game suspension for a positive steroids test overturned because of a procedural technicality. But as shady as it sounds, Braun did a great job of convincing people of his innocence during a press conference on Friday. WINNER: J.R. Smith JR came back from China and instantly became one of the Knicks' most important players. He was the team's first player off the bench this week. In addition, he's apparently allowed to take as many reckless shots as he pleases. WINNER: LeBron James LBJ drinks appletinis, according to a random waitress from Cleveland. It takes a big man to drink such a drink in public. WINNER: Manny Ramirez Manny's back! He may be taking a paycut, and he may only have a minor-league deal. But he found a team, and that's a minor victory at his age. WINNER: Adorable Timberwolves fan This kid is three years old and he named his hamster Ricky Rubio. LOSER: Ben & Jerry's Ben & Jerry's thought it would be a good idea to release a Jeremy Lin flavour with lychee fruit and fortune cookies in it. After a backlash, Ben & Jerry's removed the fortune cookies and replaced it with a waffle cookie. LOSER: Jeremy Lin Is Lin-sanity over? Probably not. But Lin has not played well at all in his past few games, and the Knicks have lost twice. LOSER: Alex Rodriguez A-Rod's muscle-ly girlfriend is in better shape than he is, according to anonymous people at their gym. Come on A-Rod, you're a professional athlete. LOSER: Anthony Federico Former ESPN editor Federico used the phrase 'Chink in the armour' when referring to Jeremy Lin's poor play. ESPN soon fired Federico. LOSER: Martell Webster Minnesota Timberwolves forward Webster decided it would be a good idea to dunk with 4.9 seconds left on the clock when his team was down by three. The Timberwolves lost. Braun might not have done steroids, but these people did INFLATABLE ATHLETES: Before And After Steroids >>

