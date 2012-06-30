Here Are The Real Winners and Losers Of The Supreme Court's Healthcare Ruling

President Obama was definitely the biggest winner of the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act, the signature legislative achievement of his first term. The President staked a lot of his political capital on healthcare reform, and would have suffered a huge political blow had the Supreme Court ruled the law unconstitutional.

As Jon Stewart pointed out last night, the President and his campaign have made no effort to tone down their elation over the ruling. The campaign is now selling tee-shirts with the slogan: 'Health Reform Still A BFD'