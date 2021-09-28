WHERE ARE THEY NOW: All the winners of ‘The Great British Baking Show’

Winners of reality competition shows often receive $US1 ($AU1) million or some other major prize … but not on “The Great British Baking Show.”

When it comes to the grand prize, the show is an anomaly — whoever earns the title of best amateur baker just gets some serious bragging rights.

But for some winners of “The Great British Baking Show,” which is called the “Great British Bake Off” in its home nation, it acts as a launchpad for subsequent success and fame in the form of book deals, hosting spots, or contributor positions at food magazines.

In honor of a new season getting underway on Netflix, here is what every winner of “The Great British Baking Show” is up to today.