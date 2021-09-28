WHERE ARE THEY NOW: All the winners of ‘The Great British Baking Show’

- Season 12 of “The Great British Baking Show” just started on Netflix.
- The first season of the show – known in the UK as “The Great British Bake Off” – aired in 2010.
- Many winners have gone on to author cookbooks, while some have returned to their jobs or academic studies.
But for some winners of “The Great British Baking Show,” which is called the “Great British Bake Off” in its home nation, it acts as a launchpad for subsequent success and fame in the form of book deals, hosting spots, or contributor positions at food magazines.
In honor of a new season getting underway on Netflix, here is what every winner of “The Great British Baking Show” is up to today.
At the time, the show was hosted by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins and judged by Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry. Of this original lineup, only Hollywood remains: The others left after the show moved networks from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017.
Prue Leith is now a judge alongside Hollywood, while comedians Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas host.
Since then, Kimber has published four cookbooks. His fifth, “One Tin Bakes Easy,” will be released in October.
He also contributes to a variety of food magazines including Olive, BBC Good Food, and Sainsbury’s, and he runs The Boy Who Bakes blog. He has also made appearances on numerous British TV shows including “Sunday Brunch” and “The Alan Titchmarsh Show,” where he was resident baker in 2014. He also appeared on the Food Network with his own Christmas special in 2013, according to his website.
The finale also famously featured that squirrel.
According to her Instagram, Wheatley lives in Lisbon but spends much of her time with her grandchildren and traveling the world with her husband.
In 2018, Whaite announced his plan to pursue his original dream of becoming a barrister.
However, he’s back in the spotlight again as he’s currently a contestant on “Strictly Come Dancing,” where he’s paired with professional dancer Johannes Radebe. They received a standing ovation for their first performance.
She’s still posting photos of delicious bakes on her Instagram page.
“Fancy Nancy” wowed the judges with her intricate baking skills, including a particularly splendid summer pudding Alaska and a miniature version of Paris’ Moulin Rouge made of ginger and orange biscuits during the finale.
At the start of 2021, she released “Clean & Green: 101 Hints and Tips for a More Eco-Friendly Home.”
She regularly posts recipes on her website and has an engaged Instagram following. According to her website, she enjoys traveling to France and swapping recipes, and she has a Labrador named Meg who at one point qualified for the Crufts dog show.
And who could forget her emotional and encouraging victory speech? She captured the hearts of the public even more after proclaiming, “I’m never, ever gonna put boundaries on myself ever again. I’m never gonna say ‘I can’t do it.’ I’m never gonna say ‘maybe.’ I’m never gonna say, ‘I don’t think I can.’ I can and I will.”
She has also created a line of toy cookware, starred on and hosted a number of TV shows, including “Nadiya Bakes” and “Time to Eat.” Her new show, “Fast Flavours,” comes out later this year. She has also received awards, including being named one of BBC’s 100 women in 2016.
Oh, and she baked Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday cake.
In 2017, Brown released the cookbook “Comfort: Delicious Bakes and Family Treats” and she appeared on the TV show “Dancing on Ice” in 2018. She has also appeared on “This Morning” and “Lorraine” multiple times to talk baking.
In 2019, Brown revealed that she and her brother bought a pub named The Green Man in Eversholt, Bedfordshire. She was forced to close it during lockdown, but it’s open for business again.
This summer, she released “Happy Cooking,” which features recipes for pick-me-up meals. At the time of its release, she spoke about her mental health struggles following “GBBO,” and how tough it was to write the book.
Faldo’s victory was notoriously spoiled after judge Prue Leith accidentally tweeted the winner’s name out prematurely. Leith apologized for the mistake and explained she was confused by the different time zones between Britain and Bhutan, where she was vacationing.
Like her fellow winners, she went on to write recipes for multiple publications, such as The Telegraph and The Sunday Times. She had a deal for a cookbook but, according to Bustle, is still working on it after parting ways with her management company.
She also runs Sophie Faldo Couture Cakes, described on its website as “luxury fine cakes and dessert tables.”
Mandal still bakes and shares his elaborate creations on his Instagram page. His recipes have also appeared in The Times Magazine.
He returned to the”Bake Off” tent for a seasonal New Year’s special, which aired in January, and proved his first win was no fluke. He beat season five winner Nancy Birtwhistle, and season 10 competitors Henry Bird and Helena Garcia to win.
“What a privilege to be in the tent with these three!” he wrote alongside a photo of the four bakers on Instagram. “Was I #nervous ? Ofcourse I was! I was in the tent with THE NANCY, THE HENRY and THE HELENA!!!! Was fan-boying them the whole time! To the extent that people might think it is a bit creepy!”
Once he earned a spot on the 12-person roster, he didn’t waste any time racing toward the crown of best amateur baker. He wowed the judges with many of his creations, including a special memory cake he said was inspired by his first date with his partner and a technical challenge-winning Moroccan pie.
He has also become a columnist for The Guardian.
Most importantly, he stays in touch with his fellow “Bake Off” competitors, as evidenced by photos on Instagram.
It was a year of other firsts as well: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the contestants and crew had to self-isolate for nine days and then live together in a hotel for six weeks. Their partners, children, and dogs were invited too, and all of the ingredients for their bakes were pre-ordered. The bakers had individual kitchens in the hotel so they could practice, and Matt Lucas even hosted a bingo night to keep them entertained, The Guardian reported.
He continues to study accounting and finance at the University of Edinburgh, while somehow finding time to play badminton and post recipes on his Instagram page.