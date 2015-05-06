Here are the big winners from the 2015 James Beard Awards in Chicago

The James Beard Awards (aka the Oscars of food) may have relocated to the Windy City for the first time ever, but New York was in the spotlight, as five of the eleven top honours when to New York professionals and institutions.

The awards kicked off just after 7 pm, with host Alton Brown attempting an Ellen-style crowd selfie, and concluded around 10:30 pm, when some sad news fell on the crowd: James Beard Award-winning writer and founding Grub Street editor Josh Ozersky had been found dead at his Chicago hotel. Ozersky, a New Yorker, was in town for the awards.

Here’s a look at who took home the big restaurant, bar, and pastry awards:

Best New Restaurant: Bâtard, NYC

Outstanding Baker: Jim Lahey, Sullivan Street Bakery, NYC

Outstanding Bar Program: The Violet Hour, Chicago

Outstanding Chef: Michael Anthony, Gramercy Tavern, NYC

Outstanding Pastry Chef: Christina Tosi, Momofuku, NYC

Outstanding Restaurant: Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, NY

Outstanding Restaurateur: Donnie Madia, One Off Hospitality Group, Chicago (Blackbird, Avec, The Publican, and others)

Outstanding Service: The Barn at Blackberry Farm, Walland, TN

Outstanding Wine Program: A16, San Francisco

Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional: Rajat Parr, Mina Group, San Francisco

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Jessica Largey, Manresa, Los Gatos, CA

Best Chef, Great Lakes: Jonathon Sawyer, The Greenhouse Tavern, Cleveland

Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic: Spike Gjerde, Woodberry Kitchen, Baltimore

Best Chef, Midwest: Gerard Craft, Niche, Clayton, MO

Best Chef, Northeast: Barry Maiden, Hungry Mother, Cambridge, MA

Best Chef, Northwest: Blaine Wetzel, The Willows Inn on Lummi Island, Lummi Island, WA

Best Chef, NYC: Mark Ladner, Del Posto

Best Chef, South: Alon Shaya, Domenica, New Orleans

Best Chef, Southeast: Jason Stanhope, FIG, Charleston, SC

Best Chef, Southwest: Aaron Franklin, Franklin Barbecue, Austin

Best Chef, West: Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski, State Bird Provisions, San Francisco

Check out host Alton Brown’s opening remarks:

Click here for a complete list of winners, including awards for food entertainment, writing, and more.

