Here are the big winners from the 2015 James Beard Awards in Chicago

The James Beard Awards (aka the Oscars of food) may have relocated to the Windy City for the first time ever, but New York was in the spotlight, as five of the eleven top honours when to New York professionals and institutions.
The awards kicked off just after 7 pm, with host Alton Brown attempting an Ellen-style crowd selfie, and concluded around 10:30 pm, when some sad news fell on the crowd: James Beard Award-winning writer and founding Grub Street editor Josh Ozersky had been found dead at his Chicago hotel. Ozersky, a New Yorker, was in town for the awards.
Here’s a look at who took home the big restaurant, bar, and pastry awards:
Best New Restaurant: Bâtard, NYC
Outstanding Baker: Jim Lahey, Sullivan Street Bakery, NYC
Outstanding Bar Program: The Violet Hour, Chicago
Outstanding Chef: Michael Anthony, Gramercy Tavern, NYC
Outstanding Pastry Chef: Christina Tosi, Momofuku, NYC
Outstanding Restaurant: Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, NY
Outstanding Restaurateur: Donnie Madia, One Off Hospitality Group, Chicago (Blackbird, Avec, The Publican, and others)
Outstanding Service: The Barn at Blackberry Farm, Walland, TN
Outstanding Wine Program: A16, San Francisco
Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional: Rajat Parr, Mina Group, San Francisco
Rising Star Chef of the Year: Jessica Largey, Manresa, Los Gatos, CA
Best Chef, Great Lakes: Jonathon Sawyer, The Greenhouse Tavern, Cleveland
Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic: Spike Gjerde, Woodberry Kitchen, Baltimore
Best Chef, Midwest: Gerard Craft, Niche, Clayton, MO
Best Chef, Northeast: Barry Maiden, Hungry Mother, Cambridge, MA
Best Chef, Northwest: Blaine Wetzel, The Willows Inn on Lummi Island, Lummi Island, WA
Best Chef, NYC: Mark Ladner, Del Posto
Best Chef, South: Alon Shaya, Domenica, New Orleans
Best Chef, Southeast: Jason Stanhope, FIG, Charleston, SC
Best Chef, Southwest: Aaron Franklin, Franklin Barbecue, Austin
Best Chef, West: Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski, State Bird Provisions, San Francisco
Check out host Alton Brown’s opening remarks:
