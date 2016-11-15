14 hysterical winners from this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Tom Murray
Wildlife comedy awardsTom Sables / Barcroft Images‘Head shot’ by Tom Sables was highly commended by the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2016.

If we’ve learnt anything from David Attenborough and his most recent “Planet Earth II” documentary, it’s that nature supplies us with some hilariously candid moments — like the plucky lizard that escaped a minefield of snakes or the moment a giraffe freight-trained a lion cub.

Sometimes, these moments are collected on camera and, even more rarely, by a single snapshot.

Each year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is flooded with these snapshots of nature supplying some accidental humour at its own expense — this year there were over 2,200 entries.

The panel of judges that presides over entries includes “Springwatch” presenter, Kate Humble and comedian and “Outnumbered” father, Hugh Dennis.

The award is in partnership with the Born Free Foundation. Competition founder and wildlife photographer, Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE, said: “The ability to raise awareness of conservation issues through the medium of humorous photography has taken us all by surprise.”

Scroll down to enjoy some of nature’s most entertaining bloopers, caught on camera.

Overall Winner 2016 and The Nikon Creatures of the Land Winner -- 'A tough day at the office,' Angela Bohlke

Angela Bohlke / Barcroft Images

The Kenya Airways Creatures in the Air Winner -- 'Damn!,' Nicolas de Vaulx

Nicolas de Vaulx / Barcroft Images

Underwater Winner -- 'Excuse Me,' Jim Chen

Jim Chen / Barcroft Images

The One Vision Imaging Junior Winner -- 'Say cheese!,' Thomas Bullivant

Thomas Bullivant / Barcroft Images

Highly Commended -- 'Head shot,' Tom Sables

Tom Sables / Barcroft Images

Highly Commended -- 'Maestro,' Perdita Petzl

Perdita Petzl / Barcroft Images

Highly Commended -- 'He went that way,' Austin Thomas

Austin Thomas / Barcroft Images

Highly Commended -- 'Hello!,' Philip Marazzi

Philip Marazzi / Barcroft Images

Highly Commended -- 'Curious,' Mario Fiorucci

Mario Fiorucci / Barcroft Images

Highly Commended -- 'Grizzly bear fail,' Rob Kroenert

Rob Kroenert / Barcroft Images

Highly Commended -- 'Evolution,' Caroline Tout

Caroline Tout / Barcroft Images

Highly Commended -- ''Well this sucks!,'' Vaughan Jessnitz

Vaughan Jessnitz / Barcroft Images

Highly Commended -- 'Warrior of the grassland,' Anup Deodhar

Anup Deohdar / Barcroft Images

Highly Commended -- 'Angel Bear,' Adam Parsons

Adam Parsons / Barcroft Images

