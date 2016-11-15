14 hysterical winners from this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Tom Sables / Barcroft Images ‘Head shot’ by Tom Sables was highly commended by the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2016.

If we’ve learnt anything from David Attenborough and his most recent “Planet Earth II” documentary, it’s that nature supplies us with some hilariously candid moments — like the plucky lizard that escaped a minefield of snakes or the moment a giraffe freight-trained a lion cub.

Sometimes, these moments are collected on camera and, even more rarely, by a single snapshot.

Each year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is flooded with these snapshots of nature supplying some accidental humour at its own expense — this year there were over 2,200 entries.

The panel of judges that presides over entries includes “Springwatch” presenter, Kate Humble and comedian and “Outnumbered” father, Hugh Dennis.

The award is in partnership with the Born Free Foundation. Competition founder and wildlife photographer, Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE, said: “The ability to raise awareness of conservation issues through the medium of humorous photography has taken us all by surprise.”

Scroll down to enjoy some of nature’s most entertaining bloopers, caught on camera.

Overall Winner 2016 and The Nikon Creatures of the Land Winner -- 'A tough day at the office,' Angela Bohlke Angela Bohlke / Barcroft Images The Kenya Airways Creatures in the Air Winner -- 'Damn!,' Nicolas de Vaulx Nicolas de Vaulx / Barcroft Images Underwater Winner -- 'Excuse Me,' Jim Chen Jim Chen / Barcroft Images The One Vision Imaging Junior Winner -- 'Say cheese!,' Thomas Bullivant Thomas Bullivant / Barcroft Images Highly Commended -- 'Head shot,' Tom Sables Tom Sables / Barcroft Images Highly Commended -- 'Maestro,' Perdita Petzl Perdita Petzl / Barcroft Images Highly Commended -- 'He went that way,' Austin Thomas Austin Thomas / Barcroft Images Highly Commended -- 'Hello!,' Philip Marazzi Philip Marazzi / Barcroft Images Highly Commended -- 'Curious,' Mario Fiorucci Mario Fiorucci / Barcroft Images Highly Commended -- 'Grizzly bear fail,' Rob Kroenert Rob Kroenert / Barcroft Images Highly Commended -- 'Evolution,' Caroline Tout Caroline Tout / Barcroft Images Highly Commended -- ''Well this sucks!,'' Vaughan Jessnitz Vaughan Jessnitz / Barcroft Images Highly Commended -- 'Warrior of the grassland,' Anup Deodhar Anup Deohdar / Barcroft Images Highly Commended -- 'Angel Bear,' Adam Parsons Adam Parsons / Barcroft Images You can see the rest of the hilarious shots here.

