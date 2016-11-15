14 hysterical winners from this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

If we’ve learnt anything from David Attenborough and his most recent “Planet Earth II” documentary, it’s that nature supplies us with some hilariously candid moments — like the plucky lizard that escaped a minefield of snakes or the moment a giraffe freight-trained a lion cub.
Sometimes, these moments are collected on camera and, even more rarely, by a single snapshot.
Each year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is flooded with these snapshots of nature supplying some accidental humour at its own expense — this year there were over 2,200 entries.
The panel of judges that presides over entries includes “Springwatch” presenter, Kate Humble and comedian and “Outnumbered” father, Hugh Dennis.
The award is in partnership with the Born Free Foundation. Competition founder and wildlife photographer, Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE, said: “The ability to raise awareness of conservation issues through the medium of humorous photography has taken us all by surprise.”
Scroll down to enjoy some of nature’s most entertaining bloopers, caught on camera.
Overall Winner 2016 and The Nikon Creatures of the Land Winner -- 'A tough day at the office,' Angela Bohlke
