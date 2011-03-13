Here Are This Week's Top 10 Winners And Losers In Media

This past week, much like every week, has been rife with stupid commentary and opinion-spouting.
Fear not, it was also accompanied by some bold moves and funny comments from journalists, politicians, muckrakers, and other taste-influencing media types.
As is always the case, some stood out as truly exceptional, or truly laughable, or truly successful in their goal (whether or not you happened to like or approve of said goal.)
Here is a look at the best and the worst of the week that was.
During an interview with CBN's David Brody, Gingrich made an furiously stupid statement suggesting that his patriotism drove him to cheat on his wife.
'Newt: There's no question at times of my life, partially driven by how passionately I felt about this country, that I worked far too hard and things happened in my life that were not appropriate.'
Check out the video clip below
LOSER: NYT editor Bill Keller pens a column of media rage straight from 2007 and points it at Arianna.
After almost blatantly accusing Arianna Huffington of plagiarizing and trashing Fox News the week before, New York Times editor Bill Keller was certainly feeling his influence. That is until Huffington totally schooled him with a clever and well-research response to Keller's accusation's of 'aggregating.'
Vivian Shiller is without question the week's biggest loser. The day after Jame's O'Keefe's highly edited 'sting' video hit she was forced out by the board over concerns NPR would lose government funding.
The debacle, which followed the Juan Willams pr catastrophe back in October appears to have NPR running scared from just about everyone and inspired Jon Stewart to call them pussies the other night.
Ah Charlie. Do we even need to explain? For dominating the media for the law two weeks, elevating 'tiger blood,' to a national catchphrase, producing a self-parodying cooking show, and everything else (and lets not forget the fruitless police raid), Charlie Sheen wins. He just does. Anybody want to argue about it? I'm sure Charlie would have something to say.
Because sometimes cable TV is funny in a good way. Lawrence O'Donnell wins this week for his hilarious video parody of Newt Gingrich's comments about patriotism influencing his level of infidelity.
You can check it out below:
Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy
As much as Bill Keller was a loser this week, Arianna Huffington was every bit the winner.
My favourite tidbit from Huffington's response: 'After opening his piece by patting himself on the back so hard I'd be surprised if he didn't crack a rib...'
Dominating the news this week with another one of his 'muckraking' videos, James O'Keefe exposed NPR executive Ron Schiller calling Tea Party members 'Islamaphobic,' as well as 'xenophobic,' and 'white, middle America, gun-toting,' and 'scary.'
As if this wasn't enough, O'Keefe has a whole series of videos he continues to release. While you don't have to like him, O'Keefe is clearly a winner this week.
