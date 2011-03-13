Here Are This Week's Top 10 Winners And Losers In Media

This past week, much like every week, has been rife with stupid commentary and opinion-spouting.



Fear not, it was also accompanied by some bold moves and funny comments from journalists, politicians, muckrakers, and other taste-influencing media types.

As is always the case, some stood out as truly exceptional, or truly laughable, or truly successful in their goal (whether or not you happened to like or approve of said goal.)

Here is a look at the best and the worst of the week that was.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.