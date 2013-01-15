The Winners And Losers Of The 2013 Consumer Electronics Show

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The Consumer Electronics Show is so big, it’s nearly impossible for two people to see the entire thing in just three days.But we did our best. And we saw a lot.



The following photos are the best and worst of what CES had to offer this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.