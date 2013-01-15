The Winners And Losers Of The 2013 Consumer Electronics Show

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
The Consumer Electronics Show is so big, it’s nearly impossible for two people to see the entire thing in just three days.But we did our best. And we saw a lot.
The following photos are the best and worst of what CES had to offer this year.
Winner: Samsung's 110-inch 4K TV was a beauty. It was super crisp and enormous. (Too bad it's going to cost over $38,000)
Winner: Sharp's 8K TV was way ahead of all the other 4K TVs on display in terms of picture quality. It was just a prototype though.
Winner: Sony's Xperia Z smartphone was our favourite at the show. It was waterproof, scratch resistant, and had an awesome camera.
Winner: The waterproof gadget trend. There were dozes of booths showing off a special coating that makes your gadgets waterproof from the inside out.
Winner: Chinese companies like Hisense invading the U.S. and offering affordable, high-quality tech.
Winner: RIM gave us a look at its new mobile operating system, BlackBerry 10. It looks like BlackBerry has finally caught up.
Loser: The alternative smartphone operating system Ubuntu looked great. Unfortunately, it's going to be tough for it to catch on.
Loser: Intel's paltry offerings a CES show that it's not taking mobile seriously. That can be dangerous for the company.
