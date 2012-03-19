The Biggest Winners And Losers From The NBA's Trade Deadline

This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report.



The 2012 NBA trade deadline has come and gone with mixed results for the teams involved.

To avoid confusion, here are the trades referenced in the video above:

Milwaukee Bucks trade Andrew Bogut and Stephen Jackson to Golden State Warriors for Monta Ellis, Ekpe Udoh and Kwame Brown.

Toronto Raptors trade Leandro Barbosa to Indiana Pacers for second-round draft pick.

New Jersey Nets trade Mehmet Okur, Shawne Williams and a 2012 top-three protected first-round pick to Portland Trail Blazers for Gerald Wallace.

Cleveland Cavaliers trade Ramon Sessions and Christian Eyenga to Los Angeles Lakers for Luke Walton, Jason Kapono and 2012 first-round pick.

