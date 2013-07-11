These Are The Winners And Losers Since Apple Created The App Store Five Years Ago

It’s been five years to the day since Apple first launched the App Store for the iPhone.



To commemorate the anniversary, Dan Frommer has put up a post on SplatF summarizing who’s come out on top and who’s taken a serious beating from the introduction of the App Store’s model for releasing software.

The obvious winner is Apple. Besides giving consumers a huge reason to buy the iPhone, the company also takes in 30% of the revenue from apps sold through the App Store.

Developers and users also get a huge benefit from the existence of the App Store. Rather than having to sell their software for high prices on their own websites, developers have direct access to millions of people who are interested in buying apps. This lets users buy a wide range of useful apps for low prices with far less effort than was required in the past.

Google has also done rather well thanks to the App Store. While the company’s Play store isn’t doing as well as Apple’s offering, Google makes a ton of money from mobile app advertising on both stores thanks to its purchase of AdMob back in 2009.

One of the biggest losers is Microsoft. While the company is still huge and profitable, it has failed to gain traction in the mobile space with either its phone or tablet software and the PC has lost a lot of relevancy. For instance, if you count the iPad as a PC, Apple has been the largest PC seller in the world for some time now.

Big-budget game publishers like Electronic Arts (best known for the Madden and Sims game series) have also taken a beating from the rise of the App Store. Many casual gamers don’t want to spend upwards of $50 for a game when they can pay as little as $0.99 for a mobile title that will provide hours of entertainment anywhere.

