SIDE BY SIDE: How Obama And Romney's Social Media Battle Stacks Up

President Barack Obama and hopeful Mitt Romney are battling in a new, sophisticated medium that their predecessors never had to consider: They are fighting to dominate social media.First seen in the 2008 election, both candidates are now leveraging Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter, and Instagram to attract the millennial vote and create a groundswell of excitement around their campaigns.



We took a side-by-side look at how the candidates stack up when it comes to their social media presence — both based on numbers and content.

Who’s behind the campaigns?

President Obama brought back Teddy Goff, 27, as his Digital Director. Located in Chicago, Goff handled the President’s 2008 successful social media efforts. Prior to his post with Obama, he was the Associate Vice President for Strategy at Blue State Digital in New York City. Although Obama’s campaign builds on its already existing platform and followers, it has gotten to the next level. It blends creative messaging, frequent contests, and compelling images to interact with its audience.

Romney hired Zac Moffatt, 33, to run his social media efforts out of Boston. While the entire campaign focuses on building a presidential brand out of Romney, Moffatt is also responsible for building a social media infrastructure for the Republican candidate from the ground up.

As of today, Obama's Facebook page boasts 28,803,995 likes. The page is littered with intimate photos of the President in his daily life. Obama's Facebook Page: http://www.Facebook.com/barackobama Romney's Facebook page is newer and, therefore, has a smaller following. This page, which takes a less intimate picture approach, has 7,176,371 likes. Romney's Facebook Page: http://www.Facebook.com/mittromney This post alone has 153,453 likes, 11,868 shares, 7.507 comments. Romney's also running a social media contest. In this case, the winner gets to spend a whole day on the campaign jet with Romney. To-date, this post has: 140,226 likes, 6,773 shares, 16,787 comments. That's more comments than on the Obama dinner competition. Obama knows Twitter. His page, fully loaded with a countdown to the election and appropriate links to other campaign Twitter handles, has 19,993,258 followers. His tweets are smartly timed with clear calls to action. 5,517 followers retweeted this message: Although Romney's account is well designed, using the new Twitter profile header, it has only 1,158,850 followers. Romney's Twitter Page: https://twitter.com/MittRomney Romney is also a clever Tweeter and inspires thousands of retweets. But, who has the most FAKE followers? Obama! Using the Status People's Fake Follower tool, it turns out that 28% of Obama's followers are fake. Barack Obama Fake Followers (28% Fake, 39% Inactive, 33% Good)

Mitt Romney Fake Followers (17% Fake, 31% Inactive, 52% Good)

Instagram is a newer social media platform, so Obama and Romney began at a more level playing field. Obama has a total of 1,383,920 followers so far. Apart from Tweeting pictures from the campaign trail, the Obama camp engages Instagram users. The much-hyped #forall campaign even got celebrity attention. Leaving no stone unturned, Romney also set up an Instagram account, which currently has 36,176 followers. A breakdown of the numbers: Obama's got social media down to an art form. President Barack Obama (D) Facebook: 28,803,995 likes Twitter: 19,993,258 followers. Instagram: 1,383,920 followers Candidate Mitt Romney (R) Facebook: 7,176,371 likes. Twitter: 1,158,850 followers. Instagram: 36,176 followers Curious which brands are the fastest growing on Facebook? Meet The 20 Fastest-Growing Companies On Facebook

