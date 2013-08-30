Unreal Picture Of A Snowboarder Wins Red Bull's Action Sports Photography Contest

Red Bull has awarded top honours to a German photographer for his surreal shot of a snowboarder next to a satellite dish in its sports action and adventure photography contest.

The photograph (below), by Lorenz Holder, was shot in Raisting, Germany.

“The quality of the images in the Top 50 was amazing, so for me it is a great honour to be voted number one,” Holder said. “It’s so unreal. It will take a few days for the news to sink in.”

Of the thousands of images submitted to the contest, 250 were shortlisted, and 50 of those were presented to a panel of judges. The finalists’ photos are currently on display in Hong Kong.

Click here to see some of the other action shots from the contest

