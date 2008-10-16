Winner Of Last Night's Debate: JoeThePlumber.com

One of our first thoughts after last night’s debate: who owns JoeThePlumber.com? Turns out it’s the domain name of plumber Joe Francis in Amarillo, TX, and it turns out everyone else has had the same idea: Joe tells us he’s been flooded by calls since John McCain and Barack Obama spent most of the debate talking abut Ohio’s “Joe The Plumber“, whose taxes might go up under an Obama administration.



The Joe we talked to seemed to take in all in stride: “It was kind of cool, but I didn’t expect all this… We’re just kind of a small company in Amarillo.”

Among those calling him: Radio stations and people looking to buy his domain name. Joe didn’t tell us exactly how much he’s been offered, but did say it was in the “hundreds of thousands”. And yes, he’s willing to part with the name.

Our advice to Joe: Sell! Immediately!

