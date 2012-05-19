And The Winner Of Business Insider's Caption Contest Is ...

Laura Stampler
caption contest

Last Sunday, we put out a call for Business Insider readers to submit captions for this Clearasil ad that, strangely, uses Archie, Betty, and Veronica.Vying for a $50 prize from Amazon.com and the honour of being dubbed BI’s wittiest reader, you sent in captions by the truckload.

After going through the entries—many of which had a political theme—we found our winner. Think you could do better? Check back on Sunday for next week’s contest!

We always get a lot of submissions in the comment section. While we love getting the conversation started, remember: Your caption only counts if you email it to [email protected] businessinsider.com.

Advertisers: If you would like to sponsor the caption contest please email [email protected]

Bo Gregory, President of MHRG Consulting, Inc.

Job Chan, Financial Consulting, Houston, TX

Mike Krivanek and the systems team, Bloomington, IL

Brian Machion

Gabriel A. Tolliver, Professional Prankster, Brooklyn

Want more?

Here are last week's winning captions>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.