And The Winner Of Business Insider's Caption Contest Is...

Last week, we put out a call to Business Insider readers, imploring them to submit their best captions for this ad for Condomshop, a Czech online supplier of, well, condoms.



Vying for a $50 prize from Amazon.com and the honour of being dubbed BI’s wittiest reader, you sent in captions by the truckload.

After sifting through all of the submissions—including five (that’s right, five) captions reading “Cover me, I’m going in”—we have found our winner.

Advertisers: If you would like to sponsor the caption contest please email [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.