WINNER: Credit Suisse's Fern Lopez Is The Best Managing Director In The World

A moment ago we learned that someone awesome at Credit Suisse was taking his direct reports and admins down to Florida for a week.Well, we just learned that Fern Lopez is the Credit Suisse manager in question.



So far, he’s the best manager we’ve ever heard of.

(Lots of props to Credit Suisse, too, for comping a fun work/vacation combo for this group.)

No doubt they’ll return to New York thankful, more dedicated, well-rested, and nicely bronzed.

