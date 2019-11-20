Winnebago has turned a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into a $200,000 tiny home on wheels

- Motorhome maker Winnebago has created the Boldt 70KL, a camper van built on the body of a Mercedes-BenzSprinter.
- The Boldt has been optimised for use during all four seasons with the use of insulation, heated holding tanks, and heaters.
- The tiny home on wheels has an MSRP of $US198,614.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Winnebago has created the Boldt 70KL, an all-seasons approved camper van built on the body of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.
Winnebago is a longstanding motorhome maker that has been spearheading #VanLife since before it became a trend on Instagram. Their products range from trailers to vans, and the Boldt 70KL falls under the “Class B” category that consists of four other converted vans, including a Ram ProMaster and Winnebago Revel.
The tiny home on wheels was inspired and named after German explorer and naturalist Alexander von Humboldt. In the spirit of adventure and travel, the van has been optimised for all four seasons with features such as automotive-grade insulation and heated holding tanks, according to its maker.
The Boldt 70KL comes with amenities such as a television, sound system, kitchen, and a full bathroom with a shower, toilet, and mirror.
Keep scrolling to see the inside of this tiny home:
The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis’s turbo-diesel engine gives the van 188 horsepower.
Vinyl flooring lines the van…
…while LED ceiling lights illuminate the interior.
There’s storage space throughout the interior, including trunk storage, a front overhead cabinet shelf, and a wardrobe.
The air conditioner and heating system allow passengers to control the temperature.
A Flex Bed System turns the seating area into two twin beds, or one queen bed, using metal slats.
In terms of amenities, there is a 24-inch television inside.
A JBL Soundbar serves as the speaker for the van.
The kitchen comes with a refrigerator and freezer unit, stainless steel sink with a cover and bamboo cutting board…
…spice rack, microwave…
…and a cold water purification system.
The bathroom has a shower curtain and showerhead.
There is a foot pedal and sprayer with the toilet.
Bathroom storage includes a towel bar, folding clothes rod, tissue holder, and bath cabinet.
The roof vent comes with a rain cover.
LED lights illuminate the electric patio awning that is accompanied by an exterior wash station.
Three solar panels help provide energy to the van.
There’s 11,600-wH of power in the rechargeable battery, allowing the van to go off-the-grid.
For increased safety, accessories such as storage baskets and electronics are securely attached with Ram Tough-Track mounts so they can’t move even in transit.
Boldt 70KL’s interior height is six feet, four inches, while the interior width is five feet, 10 inches. It has an MSRP of $US198,614.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.