The Winklevoss Twins May Have Bought This $US14.5 Million Penthouse In Soho

Madeline Stone
Winklevoss penthouseLarry Busacca/Getty Images, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss may have made a big real estate purchase, the New York Observer is reporting.

Last week, developer Justin Ehrlich sold his penthouse in New York City’s swanky Soho neighbourhood for a reported $US14.5 million. According to the Observer, the buyer’s address is the same as the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust in Delaware.

If the Winklevoss twins did indeed buy the loft from Ehrlich, they will have plenty of space for the both of them. The 4,300-square-foot loft has three bedrooms and a wraparound terrace with sweeping views of Manhattan. It’s also gorgeous, with white oak flooring and lots of steel and glass design details.

You'll see a spacious living and dining area when you enter the sixth-floor apartment.

The space feels very modern, with large windows letting in lots of light on one side.

There's a place for a flat screen TV in the kitchen.

And this corner sitting area looks pretty swanky. According to the listing, the penthouse has Siberian white oak flooring.

One of the bedrooms is located just off of the kitchen and living area.

The loft has two levels of living space.

Here's a view of the open living room from the way up the stairs.

The master bedroom has huge glass doors that open to the terrace.

The master bath has his-and-her sinks and walk-in closets.

You could catch some amazing views from this wraparound terrace. The penthouse also has access to a deck on the roof of the building, totaling more than 2,000 square feet of outside space.

Want to see another loft owned by a tech entrepreneur?

Groupon Founder Andrew Mason Is Selling His Hip Chicago Penthouse For $US1.2 Million (PHOTOS)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.