The Winklevoss Twins May Have Bought This $US14.5 Million Penthouse In Soho

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss may have made a big real estate purchase, the New York Observer is reporting.
Last week, developer Justin Ehrlich sold his penthouse in New York City’s swanky Soho neighbourhood for a reported $US14.5 million. According to the Observer, the buyer’s address is the same as the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust in Delaware.
If the Winklevoss twins did indeed buy the loft from Ehrlich, they will have plenty of space for the both of them. The 4,300-square-foot loft has three bedrooms and a wraparound terrace with sweeping views of Manhattan. It’s also gorgeous, with white oak flooring and lots of steel and glass design details.
And this corner sitting area looks pretty swanky. According to the listing, the penthouse has Siberian white oak flooring.
You could catch some amazing views from this wraparound terrace. The penthouse also has access to a deck on the roof of the building, totaling more than 2,000 square feet of outside space.
