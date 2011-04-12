Winklevoss Twins Can't Have Their Facebook Settlement Undone

Photo: AP

A US court ruling says the Winklevoss twins cannot undo the settlement they made with Facebook back in 2004.The settlement netted the Winklevii $20 million in cash and 1.25 million Facebook shares valued at $8.88 per share. Today that’s worth north of $100 million.



But it’s not enough for the Winklevii, because they believe they were misled about value of those shares.

They wanted the settlement to be torn up so they could sue Facebook all over again and get the proper price for the shares.

Apparently they can’t do that. And they’ll just have to deal with getting over hundred million for doing almost nothing while Mark Zuckerberg built Facebook into a global force.

