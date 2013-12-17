You Know What's Cool According To Cameron Winklevoss? One Bitcoin ... Which Is Currently Worth $US805

Cameron Winklevoss, famed digital currency enthusiast and 50% of the Winklevoss twins, “loves him some Bitcoin,” according to his Reddit “Ask Me Anything.”

Winklevoss is one of the most high-profile Bitcoin bulls, and he and his brother once claimed to own 1% of the cryptocurrency. Now he says he has “yet to sell a single Bitcoin.”

Of course, redditors prodded Winklevoss over his infamous legal battle with Facebook (as depicted in Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Network). Eventually, Winklevoss took the bait after one question pulled directly from a line in the film (via Seth Fiegerman).

Bitcoin is currently trading at around $US800.

