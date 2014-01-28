'We Are Obviously Deeply Concerned': Cameron And Tyler Winklevoss Release Statement On Arrest Of BitInstant CEO

This morning, federal authorities arrested Charlie Shrem, the CEO of BitInstant, and charged him with money laundering.

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss were major backers of the firm.

And now they’ve emailed out the following statement:

“When we invested in BitInstant in the fall of 2012, its management made a commitment to us that they would abide by all applicable laws – including money laundering laws – and we expected nothing less. Although BitInstant is not named in today’s indictment of Charlie Shrem, we are obviously deeply concerned about his arrest. We were passive investors in BitInstant and will do everything we can to help law enforcement officials. We fully support any and all governmental efforts to ensure that money laundering requirements are enforced, and look forward to clearer regulation being implemented on the purchase and sale of bitcoins.”

The twins are scheduled to kick off the two-day’s worth of Bitcoin hearings convened by the state of New York starting tomorrow.

