Winklevoss Lawyer Says Latest Dismissal Is Part Of Plan To Find Out If Facebook Hid Damning IMs

Photo: AP

A Massachusetts judge dismissed Cameron Winklevoss, Tyler Winklevoss, and Divya Narendra’s suit against Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, today.But Tyler Meade, a lawyer for the Winklevosses, says the case isn’t over yet.



“We expected that the Court would enter a judgment,” says Meade. “The next step is a post-judgment motion under Rule 60(b).”

Its purpose: to find out if Facebook’s lawyers knew about – and hid – instant messages Mark Zuckerberg wrote in college and we published on Business Insider last year.

Facebook declined to comment.

