Here's The Winklevoss Twins' Big Presentation On Why Bitcoin Is The 'Internet Of Money'

A year ago, twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, who run Winklevoss Capital, gave a bullish presentation on Bitcoin at the Value Investing Congress.

They have just released the slides on the crypto-currency for the first time.

“On the day of our presentation the price of Bitcoin was $US132.27. Yesterday at 4pm EDT the price was $US432.26. I generally don’t like to talk about price too much…. Most days I don’t check it at all, but in the context of this presentation and using the granularity of a year, I think it’s a reasonably worthy exercise,” Cameron Winklevoss writes.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, and Bitcoin won’t be either, but I still feel very bullish about its long-term value both as a technology and an investment.”

